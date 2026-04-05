Air India crash victims’ families urge PM Modi to release black box data
Appeal reflects growing frustration over the pace of investigation and limited communication from authorities and the airline
Families of victims of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash have written to Narendra Modi, urging the immediate release of black box data as they seek clarity on the cause of the tragedy.
In their letter, the families called for access to the aircraft’s Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR), describing the information as “extremely important” to uncovering the truth behind the crash. They said that if the data cannot be made public, it should at least be shared directly with those affected.
The appeal reflects growing frustration over the pace of the investigation and limited communication from authorities and the airline.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on 12 June 2025, killing 241 people on board and 19 on the ground. Only one passenger survived.
Copies of the letter are also being sent to Bhupendra Patel, Union aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau director general G.V.G. Yugandhar, and Directorate General of Civil Aviation chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai.
The letter follows a meeting attended by around 25 family members in person and over 30 online, where concerns were raised about the lack of direct communication and support from Air India and the Tata Group. Many said calls often go unanswered and communication is largely limited to email, which is not accessible to all, especially those in rural areas. Families have demanded a dedicated helpline and more direct engagement.
Relatives also sought clarity on the return of personal belongings recovered from the crash and stressed the need for more respectful handling of their concerns.
The investigation into the crash is being led by the AAIB under international protocols. Both the CVR and FDR were recovered days after the incident and sent to New Delhi for analysis. Initial data extraction was completed by late June, with experts examining cockpit recordings and flight parameters to reconstruct the aircraft’s final moments.
In its preliminary report released in July, the AAIB noted that both engines lost thrust shortly after takeoff when fuel control switches were moved from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” within seconds of liftoff, leading to a total loss of power. However, the report did not determine why the switches were moved, and investigations are ongoing.
Officials have reiterated that the probe is being conducted in a thorough and impartial manner, even as families continue to press for greater transparency and answers.
With IANS inputs
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