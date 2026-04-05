Air India crash victims’ families urge PM Modi to release black box data

Copies of the letter are also being sent to Bhupendra Patel, Union aviation minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau director general G.V.G. Yugandhar, and Directorate General of Civil Aviation chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai.

The letter follows a meeting attended by around 25 family members in person and over 30 online, where concerns were raised about the lack of direct communication and support from Air India and the Tata Group. Many said calls often go unanswered and communication is largely limited to email, which is not accessible to all, especially those in rural areas. Families have demanded a dedicated helpline and more direct engagement.

Relatives also sought clarity on the return of personal belongings recovered from the crash and stressed the need for more respectful handling of their concerns.

The investigation into the crash is being led by the AAIB under international protocols. Both the CVR and FDR were recovered days after the incident and sent to New Delhi for analysis. Initial data extraction was completed by late June, with experts examining cockpit recordings and flight parameters to reconstruct the aircraft’s final moments.

In its preliminary report released in July, the AAIB noted that both engines lost thrust shortly after takeoff when fuel control switches were moved from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” within seconds of liftoff, leading to a total loss of power. However, the report did not determine why the switches were moved, and investigations are ongoing.

Officials have reiterated that the probe is being conducted in a thorough and impartial manner, even as families continue to press for greater transparency and answers.

With IANS inputs