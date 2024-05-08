Air India Express cancels over 80 flights due to cabin crew shortage

Air India Express has cancelled more than 80 flights and scores of flights have been delayed as a section of cabin crew members have reported sick to protest against the alleged mismanagement at the Tata Group-owned airline, sources said on Wednesday, 8 April.

The airline, which is in the process of merging AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) with itself, is to operate 360 daily flights during the summer schedule that started in the last week of March.

An Air India Express spokesperson said the airline is engaging with the cabin crew members to understand the reasons for reporting sick and also apologised for the flight disruptions.

Discontent has been brewing among a section of the cabin crew at the low-cost carrier for some time now, especially after the start of the merger process.

The sources on Wednesday told PTI that more than 200 cabin crew are believed to have reported sick to protest against the alleged mismanagement at the airline.

The cabin crew shortage has resulted in the cancellation of at least more than 80 flights since Tuesday night and scores of flights were delayed.

Flight disruptions are happening at various airports, including Kochi, Calicut and Bangalore, they added.

The sources also said there was chaos at some airports due to the sudden cancellation of flights, including to overseas destinations.

"A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations.