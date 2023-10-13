Air India Express set to induct 50 new Boeing 737 MAX planes in next 15 months

Air India Express, which is in the process of merging AIX Connect with itself, plans to induct 50 new B737 MAX planes in the next 15 months as the Tata Group bolsters its aviation business.

Besides, the combined entity of Air India Express, also the country's first international budget carrier, and AIX Connect, formerly known as AirAsia India, will be launching its new brand on October 18.

In a message to staff this week, Air India Express and AIX Connect Managing Director Aloke Singh said key milestones, including migration to a common reservations and check-in system, have been achieved in terms of integration of the two carriers.