Air India passengers endure six-hour ordeal in overheated cabin

More than 200 passengers on an Air India flight to Singapore faced a gruelling wait at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after a technical fault left them stranded inside an overheated aircraft late on Wednesday night, 10 September.

Flight AI2380, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, was scheduled to depart around 11 pm. However, passengers remained seated inside the plane for nearly two hours as its air conditioning and electrical systems failed, leaving the cabin stiflingly hot.

With no explanation initially offered, the airline eventually asked passengers to disembark and return to the terminal.

Social media posts from those on board showed travellers fanning themselves with newspapers and magazines in an effort to cope with the rising temperature.