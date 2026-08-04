Air India Phuket-Delhi flight hits turbulence, 12 injured

A routine journey through the skies took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when an Air India flight travelling from Phuket to New Delhi encountered a spell of turbulence, leaving 12 people onboard with injuries and briefly unsettling passengers.

Flight AI2379, operating on the Phuket–Delhi route, experienced a sudden turbulence-related disturbance while cruising at altitude. According to Air India, the aircraft underwent a momentary change in altitude before the pilots regained stable flight. Despite the mid-air scare, the aircraft landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where all passengers and crew disembarked without further incident.

Initial reports indicated that 10 passengers and two members of the cabin crew sustained injuries during the turbulence.