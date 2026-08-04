Air India Phuket-Delhi flight hits turbulence, 12 injured
Flight AI2379, operating on Phuket–Delhi route, experiences a sudden turbulence-related disturbance while cruising at altitude
A routine journey through the skies took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when an Air India flight travelling from Phuket to New Delhi encountered a spell of turbulence, leaving 12 people onboard with injuries and briefly unsettling passengers.
Flight AI2379, operating on the Phuket–Delhi route, experienced a sudden turbulence-related disturbance while cruising at altitude. According to Air India, the aircraft underwent a momentary change in altitude before the pilots regained stable flight. Despite the mid-air scare, the aircraft landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where all passengers and crew disembarked without further incident.
Initial reports indicated that 10 passengers and two members of the cabin crew sustained injuries during the turbulence.
However, the airline clarified that there were no reports of serious injuries. Those requiring medical evaluation were promptly escorted to a medical facility at the airport, where Air India's medical personnel and ground staff ensured they received precautionary care and assistance.
The exact number of passengers aboard the Airbus A320 could not be immediately confirmed. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 suggested that the aircraft experienced a noticeable loss of altitude shortly before its arrival in Delhi, reflecting the impact of the turbulent weather conditions.
Reaffirming its commitment to passenger welfare, Air India stated that it is extending all necessary support to those affected and is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities as they examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
While the unexpected turbulence briefly disrupted an otherwise routine flight, the safe landing of the aircraft and the swift response of the crew underscored the professionalism and preparedness that helped bring the journey to a secure conclusion.
With PTI inputs