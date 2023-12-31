Air India pilots' unions object to threat of 'appropriate measures' for calling in sick

Pilots' unions expressed "concern" today, 31 December, over the Tata Group-owned Air India's alleged threat to take 'appropriate measures' against cockpit staff if pilots report sick for duty.

In a communication to Air India's senior vice president for flight operations, Manish Uppal, the Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) and the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) said that reporting illnesses without "fear of reprisal" instead would in the interest of flight safety.

IPG is the wide-body aircraft pilots' body at Air India while ICPA represents pilots who fly narrow-body Airbus 320 family aircraft of the full-service carrier.

The copies of the letter have also been marked to Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran, DGCA Vikram Dev Dutt, Air India managing director and CEO Campbell Wilson, among others.

"We are writing to express our concern and objection regarding recent communications implying threats of appropriate measures for sick reporting," the pilot bodies said in the communication.