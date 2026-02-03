Air India starts inspection of fuel control switches in its Boeing 787 planes

Air India has launched a fleet-wide inspection of the fuel control switches on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft after a pilot reported a switch malfunction on a London Heathrow–Bengaluru flight, sources said.

The issue was flagged on Monday after the Boeing 787-8 aircraft completed the long-haul service, which departed London on Sunday and landed in Bengaluru the following morning. The aircraft has since been grounded for detailed checks.

In an internal communication to Boeing 787 pilots, Air India’s senior vice-president for flight operations Manish Uppal said the airline had ordered a re-inspection of the fuel control switch (FCS) latch across the entire Dreamliner fleet as a precautionary measure. The matter has also been escalated to Boeing for priority evaluation.