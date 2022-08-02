Air India to allow its pilots to fly till 65 years

"To meet our requirement, it is proposed to retain our current trained pilots at Air India post-retirement on a contractual basis for 5 years extendable to 65 years," said S.D. Tripathi, AI's chief human resource officer (CHRO) in the document.



According to AI's new policy, a panel comprising functional representatives of HR and operations & flight safety will be constituted to examine the eligibility of pilots retiring in the next two years. The panel will be responsible for reviewing the past records of the pilots with respect to discipline, flight safety and vigilance. Post the review, the committee will recommend shortlisted names to the CHRO for issuing them post-retirement contract.