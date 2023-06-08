Air India to refund full amount to all passengers affected by Delhi-San Francisco flight diversion

Air India on Thursday said it will refund the full amount to all passengers affected by the diversion of its Delhi-San Francisco flight of June 6 owing to mid-air glitch, according to an airline communication.

In the communication by Air India Chief Customer Experience and Ground Handling Officer Rajesh Dogra, the airline told the passengers, who reached their destination after nearly 56 hours of departing from Delhi: "We will fully refund the fare for your journey and, in addition, provide you a voucher for future travel on Air India".

Air India flight AI 173 operating Delhi-SFO on June 6, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew on board, was diverted to the Magadan port city in far east Russia following a mid-air glitch in one of the Boeing 777-200LR aircraft engines.

On Wednesday, the airline dispatched a ferry flight to Magadan from Mumbai to fly the stranded passengers and crew from there to San Francisco.