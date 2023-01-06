Air India 'urinating' incident accused apologised to the victim, urged her to not lodge a complaint: FIR

The man who allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight in November had apologised to the victim and begged her to not lodge a complaint, saying he did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident.

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the accused based on the victim's complaint to Air India.

The victim alleged that despite her unwillingness, she was forced to confront the accused and negotiate with him, further disorientating her, according to the FIR.