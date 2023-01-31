Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6 and sent to judicial custody by a court here on January 7.