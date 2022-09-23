Air pollution exposure in first 5 years of life puts kids at brain disorder risks

The study found that the greater the exposure to PM2.5, especially during the first two years of life, the greater the volume of the putamen in preadolescence.



"A larger putamen has been associated with certain psychiatric disorders (schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorders, and obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders)," said Binter.



The data analysed came from a large cohort of 3,515 children enrolled in the Generation R Study in Rotterdam (the Netherlands).



"One of the important conclusions of this study is that the infant's brain is particularly susceptible to the effects of air pollution not only during pregnancy, as has been shown in earlier studies, but also during childhood," the researchers noted.



"We should follow up and continue to measure the same parameters in this cohort to investigate the possible long-term effects on the brain of exposure to air pollution" added Monica Guxens, ISGlobal researcher and another author of the study.