Air Pollution: Minus 10 years of your life

Air pollution is more than a concern, it’s the crisis of our times, the one we feel in our lungs with every tortured breath. Worldwide, as many as 7 million premature deaths from lung cancer, heart disease and stroke are attributed to air pollution every year. As air pollutants like carbon dioxide are also greenhouse gases, the need to reduce them becomes even more urgent.

India’s cities are at the centre of the air pollution crisis. The IQAir ‘World Air Quality Report 2022’ reveals that in 2021, not one single city in India met the updated WHO safety standards of

5 micrograms of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 per cubic metre of air; while almost half our cities exceeded the limit by almost 10 times.

A study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) has shown that life expectancy may be reduced by as much as nine years in a highly polluted city like Delhi, the fourth most polluted city in the world based on an annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³).

This despite the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) having been started in 2019, covering 100 of the more polluted cities. Serious air pollution has been repeatedly reported not only in the context of landlocked cities like Delhi (as well as several other towns and cities of the National Capital Region), but also from a coastal city like Mumbai which, until some years ago, was supposed to be relatively well-protected from the worst of air pollution due to fresh sea-breezes.

No more, thanks to several man-made factors, including relentless, indiscriminate construction.

With the whole world reeling from this upsurge, the few notable successes in checking air pollution could go unnoticed. A recent note by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) mentions some encouraging initiatives in five cities—Paris, New York, Seoul, Bogota and Accra, which is the first African city to join the BreatheLife campaign started as a joint initiative by several international agencies.

One highlight that struck me in particular was in Seoul, where a ‘wind path forest’ has been created by planting trees at calibrated intervals along rivers and roads to channel air into the city centre. India needs to come up with such innovative solutions.