Air quality crosses 400 in several areas as haze envelops Delhi-NCR

Experts have sounded the alarm, warning that prolonged exposure to such toxic air can worsen respiratory ailments, irritate the eyes, and heighten the risk of lung infections. Children, the elderly, and asthma patients have been urged to take utmost care — to stay indoors when possible, and to wear masks if they must step out.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) offered a faint glimmer of hope in an otherwise suffocating forecast. Temperatures across the NCR are expected to dip gradually over the week — with Noida’s mercury sliding from 29°C to 27°C in the daytime, and from 19°C to 15°C at night between November 4 and 9. A light drizzle is also on the cards for Tuesday or Wednesday, which, along with a shift in wind direction, could bring a slight respite from the haze.

In Delhi, Monday’s maximum temperature stood at 31.5°C — a notch above normal — while the night minimum dipped to 17.2°C, two degrees below average. Forecasters predict that the coming days will bring mild coolness, with daytime temperatures ranging between 28°C and 30°C, and the mercury likely to fall below 15°C by Thursday as north-westerly winds pick up pace.

For now, though, the city remains shrouded in smog — its skyline blurred, its mornings heavy, and its evenings thick with the weight of a season that arrives not with rain or bloom, but with the sting of smoke.

With IANS inputs