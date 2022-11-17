Air quality in city remains poor

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 253 (poor category).



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.



The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 72 per cent.