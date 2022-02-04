Air quality in Delhi improves; drizzle likely

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature will settle around 17 degrees Celsius, it said.



Delhi's air quality was in the poor category' as the air quality index (AQI) at 9 am on Friday was 210, marking a significant improvement in 24 hours. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the AQI in the capital on Thursday morning was 324.



On Friday, the air quality in its neighbouring Faridabad stood at 222, Ghaziabad (160), Greater Noida (164), Gurugram (216) and Noida (158).