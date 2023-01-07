Air quality in Delhi-NCR at severe level, govt reimposes ban on construction

With temperatures falling down, the air quality in Delhi-NCR has reached the severe category, forcing the government to reimpose the Stage-III of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) and ban construction works in entire NCR except for Railways, Delhi Metro and some other departments.



The air quality index (AQI) at various hotspots in Delhi-NCR reached severe category, including in Mathura Road (440), Patparganj (448), Nehru Nagar (462), Sahibabad (452) and Noida Sector-62 (426).



The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has ordered to reinforce strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR and a nine-point action plan as per Stage-III of GRAP became applicable with immediate effect from Friday.