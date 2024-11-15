Air quality in Kolkata dips to ‘very unhealthy’ category

Air quality in Kolkata has started dipping with a drop in temperature as AQI levels ranged between 204 and 290 since Thursday, 14 November.

The AQI level range between 201 and 300 comes under the “purple” or “very unhealthy” category. It involves health warnings of conditions where the entire population in a city is more likely to be affected.

The level is just above the worst AQI level between 301 and 500, which comes under the “maroon” or “hazardous” category involving more serious health effects on the entire population.

Kolkata’s AQI quality remained good before the Diwali and Kali Puja because of the winds of Cyclone Dana.

However, it started deteriorating sharply from the night before Diwali or Kali Puja because of the unbridled bursting of firecrackers. Similar bursting of firecrackers during the Chhath Puja aggravated the deterioration further.

According to green-technologist and environmental activist Somendra Mohan Ghosh the basic flaw lies in the fact that the Indian air quality standards are more lenient compared to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) guidelines.