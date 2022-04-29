Airbnb allows employees to live and work anywhere

Online vacation rental company Airbnb has announced to let its employees to live and work anywhere, giving all of them flexibility to make the right choice based on where they are most productive.



If employees move, their compensation won't change and starting in June, the company will offer single pay tiers by country for both salary and equity.



"The vast majority of you will have this flexibility. A small number of roles will be required to be in the office or a specific location to perform their core job responsibilities, and those of you who have these roles have already been informed," Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement late