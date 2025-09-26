AAIB officials accused of overstepping mandate in Air India crash probe

Officials from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have come under scrutiny after allegedly using a condolence visit to the family of Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal to hint at pilot error in the ongoing Air India crash probe.

On 30 August 2025, the team reportedly told Capt. Sabharwal’s father that cockpit voice recorder (CVR) data and layered voice analysis suggested he may have deliberately moved the aircraft’s fuel control switches from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” moments after take-off.

This visit and the manner of questioning were considered inappropriate and speculative by Capt. Sabharwal's father, Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, a retired DGCA official, who viewed it as a character assassination and a premature narrative that prejudged his son's role in the accident. The Federation of Indian Pilots has condemned this action by AAIB and demanded a judicial inquiry into the crash investigation to ensure fairness and transparency.

The father is also pursuing legal action and has requested additional government investigation, concerned about the integrity of the ongoing probe and media speculation causing distress.

Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, the father of Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, has approached the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) regarding the investigation of the Air India flight AI 171 crash.

He alleged that AAIB officials made an unsolicited visit to his home on 30 August under the guise of offering condolences, during which they insinuated, based on selective interpretation of cockpit voice recorder data, that his son deliberately moved the engine fuel control switches to the cutoff position after take-off.

The FIP has strongly condemned this visit as a gross overreach of the AAIB's mandate and a premature attempt to establish a pilot error narrative.

The Federation has demanded a judicial inquiry through a court of inquiry, arguing that the AAIB’s investigation is compromised, biased, and tainted by unlawful media leaks. They call for a transparent and independent probe led by a retired Supreme Court judge and supported by aviation experts, citing concerns that the current process undermines public and industry confidence and fails to meet international investigative standards.

The FIP and Pushkar Raj Sabharwal argue that this judicial inquiry is essential to uphold justice, protect Capt. Sabharwal's legacy, and prevent systemic issues from being overlooked amid speculative blame on pilot error.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has formally urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to constitute a 'Court of Inquiry', headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into the 12 June crash of Air India Flight AI 171, alleging that the ongoing probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been compromised.

In a letter dated 22 September 2025, pilots' body said the Aviation probe body's conduct had "fundamentally and irrevocably compromised the integrity, impartiality and legality" of the investigation into the crash of the Boeing 787-8 aircraft (VT-ANB) operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

The accident killed two senior pilots, 10 cabin crew members, 229 passengers and 19 people on the ground, making it one of the worst aviation disasters in India's history.

The pilots' body alleged that Aviation probe body officials engaged in "procedural and ethical breaches," including an unsolicited visit to the residence of Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal's 91-year-old father, where they allegedly suggested pilot error using a "selective cockpit voice recorder (CVR) interpretation" and "layered voice analysis.".