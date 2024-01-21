Aircraft crashed in Afghanistan not Indian, only refuelled in Gaya: Govt

A small aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan did not belong to any Indian carrier and the plane refuelled at Gaya airport while flying to Moscow from an airport in Thailand, the government said on Sunday.

Amid reports that it was an Indian plane that was involved in the crash, the Union Amid reports that it was an Indian plane that was involved in the crash, the civil aviation ministry said the aircraft was registered in Moroccocivil aviation ministry said the aircraft was registered in Morocco. "As per available information, the crashed aircraft is a DF-10 (Dassault Falcon) small aircraft registered in Morocco. It is not an aircraft of Indian carriers.

"The aircraft was an air ambulance and was flying from Thailand to Moscow and did refuelling at Gaya airport," the ministry of civil aviation said in a statement. A source in the know said the plane had started from Utapao airport in Thailand.

In a post on X, the ministry said the "unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan-registered small aircraft. More details are awaited".