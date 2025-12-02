Airfare surge puts strain on travellers despite India’s expanding aviation network

Flying within India has become markedly more expensive over the past few years, with new data showing a steep rise in domestic and international ticket prices despite the rapid expansion of the country’s airport network.

Al Jazeera reported that a study released in November by Airports Council International (ACI), covering 617 airports across the Asia-Pacific and West Asia regions, found that domestic airfares in India were 43 percent higher in the first half of 2024 compared with 2019. This was the second-largest increase in the region after Vietnam. International fares from India rose by 16 percent, the third-highest jump in the survey.

The analysis, conducted with Flare Aviation Consulting, attributes the rise to strong demand, limited competition on several routes, and a significant increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs.

ATF prices have climbed 38 percent since 2019, rising from Rs 68,050 per kilolitre in Delhi in January 2019 to Rs 93,766 per kilolitre in October 2025. Airlines recovering from severe pandemic losses have also kept fares elevated to stabilise their finances.