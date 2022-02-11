Airtel broadband, mobile services suffer mega outage across nation

The company was yet to ascertain and reveal the cause of the mega outage.



"Airtel Fiber is down, along with their app and website. #AirtelDown," posted one user on Twitter.



The users faced major issues with the Airtel network in most parts of the country on Airtel Wifi as well as with Xstream Fiber and broadband services.



Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's consolidated net profit fell 2.8 per cent during Q3FY22 to Rs 830 crore on a year-on-year basis, the company announced this week.