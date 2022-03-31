Airtel joins Tech Mahindra to develop 5G use cases in India

"With proven technology capabilities and deep customer trust enjoyed by the two brands, we believe this is a win-win partnership," said Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, CEO-Enterprise Business, Bharti Airtel.



Airtel has been spearheading 5G demos and testing in India while Tech Mahindra has developed world-class 5G applications and platforms.



The two companies will also bring to market customised Enterprise Grade Private Networks, that will focus on combining Airtel's industry leading integrated connectivity portfolio of 5G ready mobile network with Tech Mahindra's system integration capabilities.



The companies will initially focus on segments such as automobiles, aviation, ports, utilities, chemicals, oil & gas and expand to other industries going forward.