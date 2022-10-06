Airtel rolls out 5G Plus in 8 cities, no SIM change required

"Our solution will work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO, Bharti Airtel.



"Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come," Vittal added.



Airtel 5G Plus runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem.



This will ensure that all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network.



Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.



Bharti Airtel last week showcased a 5G-connected ambulance to transform primary health care in emergency situations, along with smart farming solutions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 5G official launch in the country.