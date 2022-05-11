Aishwarya Khare: Not many people know but I'm a big 'Potterhead'

She goes on saying: "Not many people know, but I am a big Potterhead. I really love J.K. Rowling made this series so real and relatable. It's so interesting that once you start it, you can never stop until you finish the whole thing. I keep re-reading all the books from time to time and I am currently reading the last book on set whenever I get time."



She further adds: "I recently completed reading Cleopatra and Frankenstein and I must say I really, really love it. It is a beautiful story that one should definitely read. It is really addictive."