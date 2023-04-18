Ajit Pawar not joining hands with BJP, say NCP leaders
Ajit Pawar removed NCP symbol as cover photo from Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders swung into damage control after Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar removed the symbol of the NCP as cover photo from Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday. Several NCP leaders rubbished the 'speculation' that Ajit Pawar would join hands with the BJP.
NCP founder Sharad Pawar said, "There's no truth in the talks about Ajit Pawar... He has not called any (MLAs) meetings today... We are all working unitedly to strengthen the NCP".
"What's in your mind is not in our thoughts," added Pawar. Earlier in the day it was reported by several media that Ajit Pawar commands the support of at least 40 NCP MLAs, and he is planning to jump the ship.
Other senior party leaders have also repeatedly scoffed at the intense speculation over the past few days on the issue -- that Ajit Pawar would do to the NCP what 'Eknath Shinde' did to the Shiv Sena in June 2022 -- as some NCP legislators have come out openly in support of him (Ajit Pawar).
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders like Congress state President Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve have also expressed full faith that Ajit Pawar may not resort to any such political adventures at this juncture.
Some leaders have pointed fingers at the BJP accusing it of deliberately attempting to divide the Opposition and trying to divert attention from its failures on various fronts.