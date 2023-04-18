Ajit Pawar not joining hands with BJP, say NCP leaders

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders swung into damage control after Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar removed the symbol of the NCP as cover photo from Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday. Several NCP leaders rubbished the 'speculation' that Ajit Pawar would join hands with the BJP.

NCP founder Sharad Pawar said, "There's no truth in the talks about Ajit Pawar... He has not called any (MLAs) meetings today... We are all working unitedly to strengthen the NCP".



"What's in your mind is not in our thoughts," added Pawar. Earlier in the day it was reported by several media that Ajit Pawar commands the support of at least 40 NCP MLAs, and he is planning to jump the ship.

