Ajit Pawar’s son’s firm to pay Rs 42 crore in stamp duty after Pune land deal collapse

Following Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s announcement that the land deal executed by his son Parth Pawar’s firm has been cancelled, it has emerged that Amadea Enterprises LLP will now have to pay double the stamp duty, amounting to Rs 42 crore, to formalise the cancellation.

Ajit Pawar clarified in a statement on Friday that the 40-acre land transaction in Pune’s upscale Mundhwa area was never completed. “From the information now available, it is clear that this was only an agreement to buy land.

No payment has been made by Parth, his company Amadea, or any member of my family to the seller, and the land has not been taken into possession. Therefore, the transaction has not been completed,” he said.

The Department of Registration and Stamps has issued a notice to Digvijay Amarsinh Patil, Parth Pawar’s cousin and partner in Amadea Enterprises, directing the firm to pay 7 per cent stamp duty on the Rs 300 crore deal, which comes to Rs 21 crore, along with an additional 7 per cent for the cancellation deed. The total amount payable is therefore Rs 42 crore.

Officials said the firm had earlier sought a stamp duty exemption by claiming that a data centre was planned on the site. However, the cancellation deed submitted by the company shows that the project has been scrapped.

“The deficit stamp duty and penalty must be deposited with the Stamps Collector, Pune City, and the deed will be cancelled only after payment,” the order by Joint Sub Registrar A.P. Fulaware stated.