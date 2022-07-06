Ajmer dargah cleric arrested for call to 'behead' Nupur Sharma

Last week, four people were arrested in connection with another provocative speech allegedly delivered at the main gate of the Ajmer dargah on June 17.



Though that video was in circulation earlier, the arrests were made following the killing of an Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal by two men, who said they were avenging an insult to Islam.



The two men were, however, caught by the police when they were fleeing on a motorcycle in Rajsamand. In all, five people have been arrested in connection with the murder case, which is being handled by the National Investigation Agency.