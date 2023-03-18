AK-47 assault rifles recovered from Imran Khan's mansion in Lahore

Moreover, glass bottles, suspected to be used in making Molotov cocktails, and hundreds of marbles for being shot at police with slingshots were also collected.



Later, Anwar said five more Kalashnikovs were also found on Khan's property. To a question, the IG said the legal status of the guns - whether they were licensed or not - was being evaluated, Geo News reported.



He said before the operation, the roads around the park were blocked with shipping containers, "which now have been cleared".