Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted in hate speech cases

Akbaruddin, the younger brother of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, was present in the court when the judge pronounced the verdict.



Two cases were registered against Akbaruddin at two police stations in Adilabad and Nizamabad districts in relation to his alleged hate speeches at Nirmal and Nizamabad on December 8 and 22, 2012.



The MIM leader was arrested on January 7, 2013 after his speeches went viral on social networking sites.