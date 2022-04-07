Akhilesh questions handling of Gorakhnath temple attack case

The statement, has expectedly, drawn a sharp reaction from the BJP which said that the SP chief was more concerned about vote bank appeasement than about national security.



Meanwhile, Akhilesh also accused the BJP of creating disturbances in the panchayat and legislative council elections and called the saffron party a 'serial killer of democracy'.



"BJP is a serial killer of democracy. How votes are looted in a democracy -- BJP has become an expert party. Many candidates in Kannauj could not file nominations. In Etah, the police chief and the district magistrate together did not let the nomination be filed. The same thing happened in Farrukhabad," he said.