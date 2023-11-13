Akhilesh shares purported video showing flip side of Ayodhya's Deepotsav

A day after 22 lakh 'diyas' were lit on the banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a purported video on X, showing some children taking out oil from lamps at a ghat and filling it in utensils.

"Poverty amid divinity... where poverty forces one to take oil from lamps, the light of celebration becomes dim. Our only wish is that there should also be such a festival in which not only ghats but every house of the poor gets illuminated."