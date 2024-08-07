Akhilesh targets govt over unpaid DA arrears to Central govt employees

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, 7 August slammed the government's reported refusal to pay 18 months dearness allowance (DA) arrears to central government employees, and questioned its claim of being a "global economic superpower".

He also asked the government where is the money from the ever-increasing 'GST collection' going.

"Does the government's claim of becoming a 'global economic superpower' mean that employees do not get their dues? The central government's refusal to pay 18 months DA arrears to central employees is, in a way, a denial of 'government guarantee'," Yadav said in a post on 'X'.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also posted a newspaper clipping with the headline "Centre will not pay 18 months DA arrear to employees."