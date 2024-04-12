Akhilesh Yadav to launch campaign from UP's Pilibhit

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will on Friday, 12 April, start campaigning for the SP candidates from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Pilibhit is going to the polls in the first phase on 19 April and Akhilesh is launching the campaign from this seat that the SP has never won.

After Pilibhit, Akhilesh is scheduled to address rallies in Nagina and Bijnor.

The ruling BJP has denied ticket to the sitting BJP MP Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit and has replaced him with UP Minister Jitin Prasada.

Bhagwat Saran Gangwar is the SP candidate for the seat while the BSP has named Anees Ahmad Phool Babu as its candidate.