Akhilesh Yadav to visit Mukhtar Ansari’s family today

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s ancestral house in Mohammadabad town of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district on Sunday, 7 April to offer condolences to his family.

Yadav’s visit comes days after leaders of various political parties visited the Ansari home. Mukhtar Ansar died on 28 March.

One of the first political leaders to visit the Ansari family was Asaduddin Owaisi, head of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The Samajwadi Party, thereafter, rushed party leader and former Lok Sabha MP Dharmendra Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Balram Yadav to Mohammadabad in Ghazipur. Both the leaders offered flowers at the grave of Mukhtari Ansari at the Kalibagh graveyard and visited his residence to offer their condolences to the family.

SP leader Ram Sudhakar Yadav, on Saturday, 6 April installed a hoarding of Mukhtar Ansari near the party's state unit office, urging people to not celebrate Eid and observe two-minute silence for Mukhtar Ansari. Later the local police removed the hoarding.

During the visit, Akhilesh Yadav will meet Mukhtar’s brothers Sibgatullah Ansari, who is a former SP MLA and sitting BSP MP from Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat and Afzal Ansari, who is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha election on the SP ticket. Yadav will also meet Mukhtar’s nephew and SP’s Mohammadabad MLA Suhaib Ansari, son Umar Ansari and other members of the family.