Akola Clash: Internet shutdown, Section 144 may be extended

Section 144 has been imposed and Internet services suspended in the city of Akola in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra after rioting broke out between two communities on Saturday night.

The rioting, over an alleged defamatory post on Instagram, led to the death of one person while eight others, including two policemen, were injured. The district administration has prohibited unlawful assembly of people in four police station areas of the city to maintain law and order. Internet services were also suspended all of Sunday.

Akola District Collector, Neema Arora told National Herald that an inflammatory social media post led to the communal clashes. “We are closely monitoring the situation and Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed. Moreover, internet services have been suspended and if need be can be extended further depending on the situation on ground."