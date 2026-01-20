Akshay Kumar’s security car meets with accident, 1 hurt
Near Mukteshwar Road, a speeding Mercedes hit an autorickshaw, which then crashed into Kumar’s security vehicle
A late-night traffic mishap involving a vehicle from Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s security convoy briefly disrupted the calm of Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighbourhood on Monday, leaving one person injured, police officials said.
The incident unfolded near Mukteshwar Road when an autorickshaw was violently struck by a speeding Mercedes car, causing the three-wheeler to lose control and crash into a vehicle that was part of Kumar’s security entourage. The collision drew immediate attention in the busy area, with bystanders rushing to help.
Police clarified that Akshay Kumar himself was not involved in the accident. The actor had returned to Mumbai earlier that night with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, after an overseas trip, but their car had already proceeded home and was not part of the chain of vehicles affected by the collision.
The autorickshaw driver bore the brunt of the impact and sustained injuries in the crash. He was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where his condition was reported to be stable.
Initial investigations suggest that the Mercedes was being driven at high speed, leading to the chain-reaction collision. Acting on these findings, the Juhu police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver of the luxury car.
Officials said further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and determine responsibility. Meanwhile, the episode once again highlighted the unpredictable nature of Mumbai’s traffic, even for high-profile convoys moving through the city’s crowded streets.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines