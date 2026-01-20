Akshay Kumar’s security car meets with accident, 1 hurt

A late-night traffic mishap involving a vehicle from Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s security convoy briefly disrupted the calm of Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighbourhood on Monday, leaving one person injured, police officials said.

The incident unfolded near Mukteshwar Road when an autorickshaw was violently struck by a speeding Mercedes car, causing the three-wheeler to lose control and crash into a vehicle that was part of Kumar’s security entourage. The collision drew immediate attention in the busy area, with bystanders rushing to help.

Police clarified that Akshay Kumar himself was not involved in the accident. The actor had returned to Mumbai earlier that night with his wife, Twinkle Khanna, after an overseas trip, but their car had already proceeded home and was not part of the chain of vehicles affected by the collision.