Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui arrested in fraud case
Arrest follows two FIRs filed on a UGC complaint over alleged forgery and financial and administrative irregularities at private university
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah University, in connection with alleged irregularities uncovered after the blast near the Red Fort, an official said.
The arrest follows the registration of two FIRs based on a complaint filed by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The cases pertain to alleged forgery and financial and administrative irregularities in the functioning of the private university.
Officials said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier initiated proceedings in the matter, prompting the Crime Branch to step up its investigation.
Siddiqui was produced before a local court, which granted the police four days’ custody for further questioning.
Authorities said more details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.
More than 200 doctors and staff at Al Falah University have been swept into the investigative spotlight after the 10 November car blast near the Red Fort, sources said, casting a shadow of anxiety over the institution.
Security personnel have been making frequent, sweeping checks across the university, prompting visible anxiety among students and staff.
With PTI inputs
