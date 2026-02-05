Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui arrested in fraud case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah University, in connection with alleged irregularities uncovered after the blast near the Red Fort, an official said.

The arrest follows the registration of two FIRs based on a complaint filed by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The cases pertain to alleged forgery and financial and administrative irregularities in the functioning of the private university.

Officials said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier initiated proceedings in the matter, prompting the Crime Branch to step up its investigation.