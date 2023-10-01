Alarming neglect: Over 2 lakh PGs in Delhi live in unregulated ghettos

The national capital has over two lakh paying guest (PG) accommodations in Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Rajendra Nagar areas, which are unregulated and have no records with the police, Fire Department, and even the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi has emerged as a magnet for students hailing from various corners of the country, drawn by the pursuit of competitive exams such as IAS, IPS, IRS, medical and engineering courses, banking, and more. These students invest a considerable sum of money to secure PG accommodations.

The proprietors of these PGs have partitioned their homes with wooden and plastic cabins to house these students. From a security standpoint, this situation raises significant concerns.

When inquired about the information on Delhi's PGs, Atul Garg, the Director of the Delhi Fire Department, stated that there was no data accessible on this matter. Similarly, the Delhi Police said that they lacked any information regarding these PGs, although local police routinely patrol these areas.