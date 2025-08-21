Alarmingly few SC, ST, OBC students in private institutes: Parliamentary panel

A parliamentary standing committee on education, headed by senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, has revealed an abysmally low presence of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in private higher educational institutions — and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a new law to enforce caste-based reservations.

According to the committee’s findings, just 0.89 per cent of students in private institutes belong to SC communities, 0.53 per cent to ST communities, and 11.16 per cent to OBCs — a representation far below their share in the population.

Terming the figures representative of a “deeply unjust” situation, Singh has recommended that Parliament should make a new law to implement 15 per cent reservation for Schedules Castes, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes, and 27 per cent for OBC students in private institutions for higher education.