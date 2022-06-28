Alia Bhatt slams reports of pregnancy affecting work commitments: We still live in patriarchal world

"I'm a woman not a parcel," Alia Bhatt said on Tuesday, slamming various media reports claiming that she will be taking rest after completing her work commitments to focus on her pregnancy.

In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, Alia criticised articles claiming that her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, will be travelling to the UK, where she is filming her Hollywood debut "Heart of Stone", to bring her back home.

"Nothing has gotten delayed! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I'm a woman not a parcel. I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification as well," the actor wrote.