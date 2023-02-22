Alia Bhatt's photo leak: Bollywood stars call out media house for 'invasion of privacy

In the photos, Bhatt was seen sitting inside her home. It was clicked through zoom lens from an adjoining building. Bandra Police took note of it and immediately contacted the actress and asked her to file a complaint.

In solidarity with Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor have shared their own similar experiences while calling out the media portal for such 'invasion of privacy'.

Anushka Sharma while calling out the organisation for publishing her photos without her consent a few years ago, re-posted Bhatt's story and wrote: "This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago, we called them out for the same reason. You'd think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful. They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests."