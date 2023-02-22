Alia Bhatt's photo leak: Bollywood stars call out media house for 'invasion of privacy
Mumbai police asked Bhatt to lodge a complaint
Bollywood has expressed angst on social media after a media portal shared pictures of Alia Bhatt sitting inside her home.
In a recent post on Instagram, Bhatt slammed media for clicking and uploading pictures of her while she was inside her house. The actress spoke about how it was 'invasion of privacy' tagging Mumbai Police in the post.
"Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed dat," wrote the actress.
In the photos, Bhatt was seen sitting inside her home. It was clicked through zoom lens from an adjoining building. Bandra Police took note of it and immediately contacted the actress and asked her to file a complaint.
The pictures were clicked via zoom lens from an adjoining building. In solidarity with Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor have shared their own similar experiences while calling out the media portal for such ‘invasion of privacy’.
Anushka Sharma while calling out the organisation for publishing her photos without her consent a few years ago, re-posted Bhatt's story and wrote: "This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago, we called them out for the same reason. You'd think it would have made them more respectful of people's space and privacy. Absolutely shameful. They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests."
Arjun Kapoor called it an incident of stalking. He wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn't feeling safe in her own home forget if she is a public figure or not for a second any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct & these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one's privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @mumbaipolice."
Karan Johar and Swara Bhasker have called the incident ‘shameful’.
“There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating... but there HAS to be a LIMIT.... This is about anyone's right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it's a basic human right!!!!," wrote Johar.
While calling out the organisation, Swara Bhasker wrote: “This is shameless and a criminal violation of @aliabhatt's privacy and totally NOT OKAY. Shame on you,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has asked Alia Bhatt to file a complaint.“Mumbai Police has contacted actor Alia Bhatt & asked her to file a complaint in the matter where a photographer clicked her private pictures and these pictures were published on an online portal. The actor has told police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal,” said ANI.
