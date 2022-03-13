Aligarh college refuses entry to girls with hijab

A student, studying in B.Sc final year, said that the college authorities had first asked her to remove the burqa which she was wearing while entering the campus and later they asked her to remove the hijab, too.



"I fail to understand why they have a problem with our hijab. I am not prepared to go anywhere without a hijab and the college is not allowing us to enter the campus anymore," she said.



Administrative officer of the college, Beena Upadhyaya, said that this notice is a 'reminder' to students that there is a "dress code" in the college and the same has to be adhered to.