All 200 Rajasthan MLAs cast vote for 4 RS seats; one BJP MLA cross votes

All 200 Rajasthan MLAs had cast their vote for the Rajya Sabha elections by Friday afternoon. The counting of votes for the four seats will start at 5 pm.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria admitted that one BJP MLA has cross-voted, which might make the victory of Independent candidate Subhash Chandra difficult.

"How can we win two seats when we had the votes to win just one seat? We lost nothing. As far as cross-voting by one MLA is concerned, the party will take action for violating the whip," he told reporters while leaving the assembly after polling.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the party's high command has been informed about the cross-voting.

"This will be decided in the counting and we should wait for it. We have apprised the party high command and we will act according to the suggestions and directions of senior leaders," Poonia said.

Asked about the chances of Subhash Chandra's victory, he said, "We supported him on the basis of our surplus votes. He made his own efforts and we supported him. Lets wait for the counting."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence that the Congress would win three Rajya Sabha seats comfortably.

He said the BJP played a "game" of fielding Chandra as an independent candidate without majority. "Even BJP MLAs did not like him (Chandra)," he said.