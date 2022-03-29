'All 9 Goa ministers crorepatis, no woman in cabinet'
Goa Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms carried out the analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of all nine ministers, including Chief Minister
All nine ministers in Goa cabinet sworn-in on Monday are crorepatis, 44 per cent of them have declared criminal cases against them while 33 per cent have declared serious criminal cases, an analysis released on Tuesday said.
Goa Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms carried out the analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of all nine ministers, including Chief Minister.
The analysis said four (44 per cent) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves while three (33 per cent) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
Not just are all the nine ministers crorepatis, the average asset size is Rs 19.49 crore, the analysis said, adding, "The minister with the highest declared total assets is Atanasio Monserrate from Panaji constituency with assets worth Rs 48.48 crore" and "The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Govind Shepu Gaude from Priol constituency with assets worth Rs 2.67 crore."
Eight out of nine ministers have declared liabilities, out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Nilesh Cabral of Curchorem constituency with Rs 11.97 crore of liabilities.
Two ministers (22 per cent) have declared their educational qualification 12th standard while four (44 per cent) ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above while three ministers are diploma holders.
Five ministers (56 per cent) are between 41 and 50 years while four (44 per cent) are 51 and above.
There is no woman minister in the cabinet. Of the 40 MLAs, this time, Goa has elected three women.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines