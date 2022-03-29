'All 9 Goa ministers crorepatis, no woman in cabinet'

Not just are all the nine ministers crorepatis, the average asset size is Rs 19.49 crore, the analysis said, adding, "The minister with the highest declared total assets is Atanasio Monserrate from Panaji constituency with assets worth Rs 48.48 crore" and "The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Govind Shepu Gaude from Priol constituency with assets worth Rs 2.67 crore."



Eight out of nine ministers have declared liabilities, out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Nilesh Cabral of Curchorem constituency with Rs 11.97 crore of liabilities.



Two ministers (22 per cent) have declared their educational qualification 12th standard while four (44 per cent) ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above while three ministers are diploma holders.