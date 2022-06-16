All about 5G spectrum auction; key dates and other features

Spectrum auction will begin on July 26, 2022. The Department of Telecom has released a notice inviting applications (NIA) for the auction of spectrum in 600, 700, 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2500, 3300 MHz and 26GHz bands. The last date for submission of application is July 8 and it will give an indication of potential participants for the auction and earnest money deposit on July 20 which will indicate maximum spectrum payout for each telco.



Further, spectrum purchased in the upcoming auction will have two payment options. First one is full or part upfront payment of total bid amount within 10 days of auction completion. Part payment should be made at least for two years' instalment or multiple complete years thereafter and the buyer will have the option to avail moratorium for the corresponding number of years of payment. Second is payment in 20 yearly equal instalments with first instalment due in 10 days of completion of auction.



The rate of interest of calculating instalment is fixed at 7.2 per cent. Pre-payment of spectrum dues is allowed without any penalty.



Reducing spectrum usage charges to nil will significantly reduce the acquisition cost of fresh spectrum in upcoming auctions, the brokerage said in the report.



Telecom companies are allowed to provide captive non-public networks, and enterprises are also allowed to directly obtain spectrum from the DoT. An enterprise can set up captive non-public networks to establish their own isolated network via two routes - 1) leasing spectrum from telcos for which DoT will issue spectrum-leasing guidelines, and 2) obtaining spectrum directly from DoT.