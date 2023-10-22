All agencies, institutions, departments are official 'pracharaks': Kharge's letter to PM Modi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his government's orders saying that all agencies, institutions, arms, wings, and departments of the government are now officially 'Pracharaks'.

He also said that in view of protecting democracy and the Constitution, it is imperative that the orders which would lead to the politicising of bureaucracy and our Armed Forces must be withdrawn immediately.

In his two-page letter, Kharge said that he was writing on a matter of great public importance which is of concern not just to the INDIA parties but also to people at large.

"This has to do with the gross misuse of government machinery taking place in the country today in service of the ruling political party," the Congress leader said.