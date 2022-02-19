All dumping sites to be converted into green zones in 2-3 yrs: PM Modi

Touted as the largest such facility in Asia by local civic officials, the plant will produce 18,000 kg of Bio-CNG daily, which will be used to power Indore Municipal Corporation's transport buses. It will also produce a large quantity of compost.

The technology for Indore's Bio-CNG has been imported from Denmark. The preparation of Bio-CNG takes around 20 to 25 days. This biogas contains 55-60 per cent methane. For converting biogas to CNG, 95 per cent methane is required. So, after cleaning and upgrading it gets converted to Bio-CNG. A filling station has also been built where city buses of the municipal corporation can get CNG.



"We are planning to convert all the city buses to CNG; this will also help purify the air quality. With a total capacity of 550 MT, the plant will produce CNG with 96 per cent pure methane gas. The plant has been set up on the waste-to-wealth concept of the Prime Minister wherein biogas will be generated through wet waste," Indore Collector Manish Singh said.