All have to face rejection some day, says Sourav Ganguly on exit as BCCI chief

Without mentioning any details, Ganguly hinted that people can see him in a new role soon.



"A time comes when everyone has to make a fresh beginning from zero. My career as a cricket administrator might have ended here. Probably I can be seen in a new role now. There too I will be starting from zero," he said.



Referring to his life as the Indian cricket team captain, Ganguly said that he led the Indian cricket team where there were more eligible players like Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to be the captain. "But I was made the captain so that I can lead the team as a leader and guide them in the right direction. Once Dravid was about to be dropped from the team. But I decided to fight for him," he said.



However, he did not specify any details on why ultimately, he had to relinquish his post. He also refused to entertain any question whether his differences with the other board members were over his endorsement for a number of companies.